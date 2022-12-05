HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The latest phase in a years-long process to rezone Holyoke Public Schools is now complete.

Holyoke Public School Superintendent and Receiver Anthony Soto told us that over 2,000 people provided comment over the last six months and now, parents are learning where their kids will be attending elementary and middle school moving forward.

“We want our families to understand that the whole reason we’re doing this is because we believe that students are at the center of every decision we make and we know that we could better support our students, our staff, and our families,” Soto explained.

Soto is working to get the word out to parents as the city has now completed the latest step in rezoning the city’s elementary and middle schools. He gave Western Mass News a look at the updated rezoning maps, which includes six elementary schools - Donahue, E.N. White, Kelly, Lawrence, McMahon, and Morgan - and three middle schools for the 2023-2024 school year - Metcalf, STEM, and Sullivan - with Metcalf and STEM students attending the new peck school when renovations are complete.

“We’ve had a decline in enrollment and we shouldn’t be operating the amount of schools that we have right now. Many of our schools have two teachers in every grade span, in our K-8s especially,” Soto added.

Soto said phase two involved receiving feedback on what changes parents would like to see in the new middle schools, which requires an investment upwards of $1 million.

“We have to make significant investment in some of our facilities so that the spaces are age-appropriate…The bathrooms is an easy example. The sinks may have to be raised,” Soto noted.

There will be a specific focus on providing at least three teachers per grade to enhance experiences for middle school students and create what he calls “team environments.”

“Nobody can teach teachers better than teachers themselves and we hope that this model really creates this collaborative work environment,” Soto said.

For parents and staff, they can expect to receive letters in the mail with their new placements in the next month or two.

“This stuff is really technical. We only have to do this once. We hope to never have to do this ever again,” Soto said.

Phase three will involve planning. Soto said no official announcement has to be made as it mostly concerns principals and teachers laying out a plan for educators. He also said there are exceptions to the rezoning for students in the dual language and ABL programs.

Letters will be sent out to parents next month to address where their students will be placed next year. There’s also an interactive map where you can enter your home address to find out.

