New information comes to light about I-91 Bandit’s prior arrest history

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has come to light about a past robbery by the man the FBI has now dubbed “the Route 91 Bandit.”

30-year-old Taylor Dzizcek was taken into custody last week for allegedly robbing more than a dozen banks across 4 New England states.

We told you that this recent string of 14 robberies along I-91 is not the first time Dziczek has had a run in with police.

In 2006, he was charged with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of armed and masked robbery. He was also arrested and tried for larceny over $250 in January of 2017.

In 2017, Dziczek was convicted of robbing the Easthampton Savings Bank in South Hadley in 2015.

We have learned more about that case from the man who prosecuted it. Assistant Northwestern District Attorney Matthew Thomas told Western Mass News that on March 11, 2015, Dziczek wore a mask and demanded money from the teller. Police said that Dziczek stole nearly $6,000.

Assistant DA Thomas told us that an off-duty Holyoke Police officer saw Dziczek run out of the bank.

“Based on her training experience, saw there was something amiss and followed him, got his car information, and was able to make the in-court identification at the trial based on his eyes,” he said. “He had distinctive eye color, like these brilliant blue eyes, and she remembered that as she drove past him.”

Dziczek was later taken into custody in Wilbraham, where officials found him looking for a bag of cash that had been lost in a wooded area.

Assistant DA Thomas told us that Dziczek had robbed that bank to support a drug problem, saying that it is unfortunate if he is found guilty for these new robbery charges.

“If these charges are proven to be true, then that’s truly unfortunate. The goal of any prosecution is to prevent this kind of behavior, whatever that is, from happening again,” he said. “I don’t know what we could’ve done differently with Mr. Dziczek, and sometimes, our best efforts are not successful when it comes to the rehabilitation of someone.”

Assistant DA Thomas told us that the bank teller Dziczek had threatened in 2015 had a very hard time afterward and ultimately left the job.

Dziczek was sentenced to between 3 and 4 years in state prison for that unarmed robbery and was later under probation.

