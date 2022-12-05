Chicopee water main break, school bus delays

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Libby James
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chicopee, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A water main break on 754 Montgomery Street is causing bus delays on Monday morning.

The Chicopee Interim School Superintendent sent a statement alerting families that the main break is affecting 754 Montgomery Street , St. Stanislaus Cemetery, to 800 Montgomery Street.

The schools that are directly affected are Chicopee Comprehensive High School, Bellamy Middle School, and Lambert-Lavoie Elementary School.

The schools that are collaterally affected due to the bus delays are Barry Elementary School, Belcher Elementary School, Bowie Elementary School, Fairview Elementary School, and Streiber Elementary School.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

This comes after a fire back in August caused significant damages to the restaurant and its...
Tavern on the Hill hoping to reopen this month after devastating August fire
South Hadley teachers rally amid push for new contract
South Hadley teachers rally amid push for new contract
The fair was open to the public and offered homemade arts and crafts.
Local vendors, business owners turn out for Oxford Place Craft and Bake Fair
People who attended were told to bring an unwrapped toy for donation.
Annual tree lighting and Toys for Tots Parade returns to Ludlow