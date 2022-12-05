Chicopee water main break, school bus delays

Chicopee, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A water main break on 754 Montgomery Street is causing bus delays on Monday morning.

The Chicopee Interim School Superintendent sent a statement alerting families that the main break is affecting 754 Montgomery Street , St. Stanislaus Cemetery, to 800 Montgomery Street.

The schools that are directly affected are Chicopee Comprehensive High School, Bellamy Middle School, and Lambert-Lavoie Elementary School.

The schools that are collaterally affected due to the bus delays are Barry Elementary School, Belcher Elementary School, Bowie Elementary School, Fairview Elementary School, and Streiber Elementary School.

