Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest following a homicide in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a reported stabbing at an apartment on the 0-100 block of School Street around 5:10 a.m. Monday.

Officers arrived and found an adult male victim and a suspect in the apartment. The victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Madonya Jones Rodriguez, was arrested on murder charges.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

