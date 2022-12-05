TJO limiting some types of donations due to new waste law

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A change in state law means that a local animal shelter won’t be accepting certain donation items anymore.

This holiday season, people will be eager to donate to animal shelters, but thanks to a new ban on waste in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, people are going to have to be more selective with the items that they donate. The ban, which went into effect on November 1, requires textiles and mattresses to be recycled, as opposed to being thrown out in your trash. It also lowers the threshold on organic food waste for facilities generating more than one-half ton of these materials per week.

Lori Swanson, executive director of the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield, told Western Mass News this is impacting what donation items they will accept in order to limit what goes into their trash.

“One of the things that has happened when this ban came is an influx of not only textile-type donations, but also household items that we are unable to use in order to provide care for animals,” Swanson explained.

TJO is asking people to only donate new and unused items such as clean crates, unopened pet food, clean towels, and blankets. Swanson said while she appreciates the generosity of donors, the shelter is going to make an effort to limit its waste to better the environment.

“When we get an abundance of sheets and pet beds and things that we are unable to have the room to store or the room to clean and then we’re unable to dispose of it, it creates a huge problem for us,” Swanson noted.

Swanson hopes the public will donate the TJO’s approved items, so they can continue taking care of their animals in the most efficient way possible.

“We want to make sure that we are giving people an opportunity to understand what we need and what we can effectively use to make pets comfortable while they’re in our care,” Swanson added.

