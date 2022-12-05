Town by Town: state rep. tour, police ornament contest, and Village Common Days

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Southwick, Chicopee, and South Hadley.

Some state representatives toured places in western Massachusetts on Monday, including Southwick.

Representative Nick Boldyga and Senator-Elect Paul Mark toured several towns throughout the district.

The tour concluded with a $150,000 check presentation to the Southwick Civic Fund for their Regional Food Pantry Program.

In Chicopee, the city’s police department is hosting an ornament contest.

The department is extending their ornament drop off to December 15th.

Ornaments must be handmade and dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the lobby of the police department.

They must be at least 5 inches and no bigger than 8, and include a hook or loop to hang on the department’s Christmas tree.

Anyone from kindergarten up is encouraged to participate.

In South Hadley, the Village Commons is hosting their annual shopping event ahead of the holiday season.

Shoppers can save up to 20% off at participating retailers including Board & Brush Creative Studio, Iya Sushi and Noodle Kitchen, Johnny’s Bar & Grille, and Tower Theaters.

Shoppers can also enter the drawings for two chances to win a $500 gift basket.

