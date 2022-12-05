Turning Rainy and Mild Through Mid-Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday started cold and frosty, then we saw a brisk, but seasonable and mostly sunny day. Clouds continue to build tonight ahead of our next storm system, which will keep temperatures much milder tonight compared to last night.

Cloudy skies tonight with temperatures falling to the lower 30s early. A light breeze lingers overnight with some rise in temperatures through sunrise.

Skies begin cloudy Tuesday morning with temperatures climbing into the low 50s by the afternoon. Breezes out of the southeast will stay on the lighter side and showers arrive by the late morning for the valley-a bit earlier for the hills. Showers turn to a steadier rain by the evening and night. Some heavier batches of rain are possible, but there are no concerns for flooding at this time.

Rain continues Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, then rain tapers to a few showers through Wednesday evening. Western Mass likely sees a half inch to an inch of rain. Wind won’t be an issue with this system Tuesday or Wednesday, but breezes do increase behind the storm for Thursday. Breezy and dry Thursday with continued mild temperatures, then we start trending cooler by Friday.

The forecast for the weekend is still very uncertain at this point as we are watching a storm system moving through the South. Right now, our forecast keeps the rain south, but clouds and cold temps will be around both Saturday and Sunday. Will need to watch for changes. Another system looks to approach Tuesday into Wednesday of next week and may bring rain and a mix.

