1 hospitalized, Pittsfield house fire

By Libby James
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Pittsfield, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized after a house fire on 11 Congress St. in Pittsfield on Tuesday.

Crews from the Pittsfield Fire Department respond around 1:45 A.M. to a structure fire.

On arrival, they found heavy fire in the back of the building and discovered that a resident was trapped in a second-floor bedroom.

Crews assisted with the rescue and the individual was transported to Berkshire Medical Center.

The fire is under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Department and MA Fire Marshal’s Office.

