1 person injured in rollover crash along I-391 north in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police confirm to Western Mass News that one person was injured in a two-car crash on I-391 in Chicopee.

Officials said the crash happened northbound near Exit 4 around 3:30 p.m.

We are told one car hit another car from behind and that first car then went into the nearby tree line.

The driver was then pinned between a tree and the car. The extent of the injuries of that driver is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported in the other vehicle.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.