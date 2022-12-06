Amherst Police warning of increase in catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic Converter
Catalytic Converter(MGN)
By Brendan Rooney and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 6, 2022
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst Police are warning residents of several recent reports of stolen catalytic converters.

They said that a sign that your’s has been stolen is hearing a loud roaring noise that was not previously there.

Police added that most of the thefts have occurred during the overnight hours. They explained that you can protect against theft by having your VIN or your license plate number etched onto your catayltic converter, park in well-lit areas, spray paint with a bright color, high temperature paint, and install anti-theft devices.

If anyone has any information on thefts, including any home surveillance video, or sees something suspicious, you are asked to call Amherst Police.

