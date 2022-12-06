SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder.

Police responded to 43 School Street Monday morning around 5 a.m. and found a 49-year-old man lying face down in his kitchen in a pool of blood.

In court documents obtained by Western Mass News, police said a witness pointed to 21-year-old Madonya Jones Rodriguez, and reportedly said, “This is the one that did it right here.”

The documents went on to say when police placed her in handcuffs, she stated “He hit me! He hit me!” but police said they did not observe any marks on Jones Rodriguez.

The victim was being taken to Baystate Medical Center when he coded and died. The officer in the ambulance noted there were six to seven stab wounds on his chest.

The court paperwork also revealed more from the interview between police and Jones Rodriguez. Police said she kept uttering they are going to find her and kill her and her family. Police also said Jones Rodriguez told them she was at the victim’s apartment to smoke and drink and that she knew the victim as a drug dealer. The documents stated she said, “He hit me, I blacked out, it went dark.” and “I didn’t mean it.”

Jones Rodriguez appeared in court on Monday afternoon, in a hospital gown and sitting in a wheelchair. She was charged with assaulting and killing the man. The judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf and ordered held without the right to bail. She is scheduled to appear in court again on January 6.

