Getting Answers: number of flu cases on the rise

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The latest report on flu cases in the Bay State shows that numbers are on the rise and that’s not all doctors are seeing.

“The COVID-19 cases in the city of Springfield have doubled. Last week, we had 300 cases. The week prior, there were 148 cases,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Director Helen Caulton-Harris.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the city of Springfield. Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News that the numbers tend to increase during the winter season.

“Thanksgiving, holidays, and coming indoors more certainly has an impact on COVID cases and so the Thanksgiving could have impact. Hopefully, this is not a trend,” Caulton-Harris added.

Western Mass News is getting answers from Baystate Medical Center on cases they are seeing at their hospital. Infectious disease doctor Esteban Delpilar told us they have seen more positive flu cases over the past few weeks.

“It started 40 cases a week and then 80, then 160, then 600…In this time of year, if you have a fever, you don’t feel well, and you have muscle aches, that’s flu until proven otherwise. Any doctor can order a test just to see if you’re positive,” Delpilar said.

According to the Massachusetts weekly flu report, the flu vaccination rates for all ages in the state is currently at 36 percent, which is slightly lower than the past two seasons in the same week and Depilar said they have not seen an uptick in hospitalized patients, but he anticipates that to change after the Christmas holiday. He also wanted to remind people that the flu impacts all ages.

“We’ve had 14 pediatric flu deaths, two of them happened last week, so it is hitting the pediatric population,” Delpilar added.

Dr. John Kelley at Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow told us his office continues to see a mixture of flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases.

“I had a couple of flu A’s this morning just in my clinic. Most of those kids are doing well and we’re still dealing with RSV and that’s more concerning usually in the kids under age one as far as screening them for respiratory issues,” Kelley said.

Kelley also wanted to remind parents to keep their children home if they are sick to prevent any illness from spreading. Each health expert we spoke with also urged people to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations if they have not already.

