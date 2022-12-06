Getting Answers: questions over body-cam video in officer-involved shooting

We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the suspect who was shot by police was found to be not
By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Latest News

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to West Springfield, Chicopee, and Springfield.
Town by Town: Yuletide celebration, computer lab assistance, and WNEU legal clinic
Last Thursday, Ludlow High School boys’ soccer coach Greg Kolodziey suffered a major heart...
Ludlow boys’ soccer team supporting coach after he suffers major heart attack
The town of Amherst has announced that they are proceeding with the purchase of the former VFW...
Town of Amherst purchases VFW building for sheltering, housing services
The latest report on flu cases in the Bay State shows that numbers are on the rise and that’s...
Getting Answers: number of flu cases on the rise