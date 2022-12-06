Luminaria event held to honor those facing cancer diagnosis

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday in West Springfield, the Center of Human Development’s Cancer House of Hope will host a luminaria display on the town common.

Upwards of 1,000 candles that were purchased in dedication of those who have faced a cancer diagnosis will be lit to celebrate their lives.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Mayor Will Reichelt is expected to light the first candle at 5:20.

According to organizers, more than $20,000 was raised.

Proceeds will support wellness programs and support services offered at Cancer House of Hope.

