Pittsfield Police chief announces retirement for 2023

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield’s police chief has announced his retirement from the department.

On Tuesday, Chief Michael Wynn said that he will end his nearly 30-year career with the city on July 8, 2023.

Wynn, who has served as chief since 2007, said now is the time to start the next chapter of his life.

The chief started as a patrolman in 1995 and went on to serve as shift supervisor, shift commander and administrative captain of the department.

