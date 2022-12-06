Springfield fashion designer named one of Ted Talk’s most influential people

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield native and international fashion designer has been honored as one of Ted Talk’s 1,000 most influential people of 2022.

“Springfield is where I grew up. This is where I started, so my key thing was to make sure that my start and my end remained at the same place,” said Justin Haynes.

Haynes, a Springfield native turned international fashion designer, chased his lifelong dream while always remembering where he came from. As the CEO, founder, and designer of JUST10H and Onyx Inc., he wanted to make sure that his stardom remained in Springfield.

“I think I owe it to the city to be that star in Springfield, not from but I am in Springfield,” Haynes added.

Now being recognized in the top of Ted Talk’s 1,000 most influential people of 2022, nominated by none other than actress Zendaya after working with her on The Disney Channel.

“When I tell you it was huge, I was like I didn’t think that it was on the level that it was going to be,” Haynes said.

Looking back on his path to this international recognition, Haynes told Western Mass News where it all started.

“My first job was at The Gap. I started there when I was in eleventh grade. Tracey Oakley was actually one of the store managers at Holyoke, gave me a chance. When I started there, I was making $5.75, which I thought was the best amount in the world,” Haynes explained.

He said that from there, he gained experience in sales and dealing with customers which led him into a merchandising role. He then moved on to designing store windows.

“That retail job was a huge staple in my career because I learned so much there. I was then allowed to go to luxury retail,” Haynes noted.

After starting his own designs in his parent’s garage, Haynes quickly moved to a life of magazine covers and fashion shows.

“I think it was when I went to New York Fashion Week. I think that was it. When I got the call to go there, I’m like ‘Wow, I’m really here’ and then from there like L.A. came and Milan came, Paris came. Everything kept coming after that and I was like ‘Ok, I guess I’m on my way,” Haynes added.

As for his advice for someone watching from home, Haynes said to stay consistent and if you start it, you should finish it.

“I think a lot of the time we start things and because it’s not going the way we need it to go or feel that it should go and we are looking at other people and they are moving quicker that what we are. Don’t let that deter you. You got to stay focused,” Haynes said.

Haynes’ studio is located at the Enfield Mall.

