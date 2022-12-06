Springfield man arrested, breaking and entering attempt

Police
Police(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Libby James
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Longmeadow, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is in custody for allegedly attempting to break into a house in Longmeadow on Monday night.

Around 7:30 P.M. officers responded to Longmeadow St. where homeowners provided security video of the suspect.

2 officers then saw the suspect walking out of the woods near the home and arrested him.

Raul Rosario, 31, is charged with attempted breaking and entering to a residence, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and malicious damage to property.

