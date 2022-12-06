Springfield man arrested, breaking and entering attempt

Longmeadow, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is in custody for allegedly attempting to break into a house in Longmeadow on Monday night.

Around 7:30 P.M. officers responded to Longmeadow St. where homeowners provided security video of the suspect.

2 officers then saw the suspect walking out of the woods near the home and arrested him.

Raul Rosario, 31, is charged with attempted breaking and entering to a residence, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and malicious damage to property.

