Staying trim for the holidays

With the holidays around the corner, what is the best way to maintain your weight? Joining us today is Elainia Terry who is the Nutrition Manager at Baystate Medical Center.

1). What is the best way to stay healthy during the holidays?

“So definitely not to skip breakfast, don’t do that, bring a healthy dish, fruit salad, green beans. Just to identify.”

2.) Is it important to measure out portions?

I don’t think portions matter during the holidays especially but on the holidays. But make sure to balance out the plate.

3.) What is the major contributor to gaining weight during the holidays?

“The biggest problem is the leftovers, and that comes from eating pie, and noticing what’s left over.”

4). How should people eat, and be mindful of?

“Make sure to have veggies on your plate, and don’t overdo it on the apps, and you can freeze leftovers.”

Finding the balance and staying healthy.

