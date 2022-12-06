Thunderbirds players bartend for a cause at Springfield’s Texas Roadhouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Thunderbirds players could be seen off the ice Monday evening supporting a good cause at a celebrity bartending event.

Some of the players joined the Texas Roadhouse in Springfield in support of Square One, an organization based in Springfield that helps underprivileged kids in the community.

Fans who stopped by got to enjoy drinks made by the celebrity bartenders – Thunderbirds’ Griffin Luce, Andrei Bakanov, and Matthew Peca.

“It’s a good little opportunity for them to meet some fans and do the right thing for the community,” Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa told us.

Costa said that this is the first year the team has been able to participate in the event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.