Town of Amherst purchases VFW building for sheltering, housing services

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of Amherst has announced that they are proceeding with the purchase of the former VFW building on Main Street. Their goal is to create a space for sheltering and supportive housing services.

The building is right near downtown Amherst, so it is a very accessible location.

That deal cost the town $775,000, and Assistant Town Manager David Ziomek said that the money is coming from Federal American Rescue Plan funding.

He added that the town has been partnering with Craig’s Doors, a local nonprofit, for more than a decade, obtaining temporary places to provide winter shelter. However, this project will hopefully provide a permanent location, something Craig’s Doors Executive Director Tim McCarthy told Western Mass News will help provide their organization with a sense of stability.

“Having a permanent site where we can run our operations is incredibly important to our sustainability and our delivery capacity as we move into the future,” McCarthy said. “We’re incredibly grateful. It’s a gesture that embodies and reflects the commitment to human services the town has shown us.”

McCarthy said that at this new site, they hope to provide emergency shelter as well as secure mental health, physical health, and documentation services to help get people on the path to independent housing.

Ziomek said that the town is expected to close on the property in January, and then begin planning and acquiring additional funding, a process that may take a few years before they can get fully up and running.

He added that the VFW is not going away and the town will continue to work with them on plans for their future in Amherst.

