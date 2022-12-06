Town by Town: Yuletide celebration, computer lab assistance, and WNEU legal clinic

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to West Springfield, Chicopee, and Springfield.

Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield presented Yuletide at Storrowton Village Museum on Tuesday.

The winter festival offers free activities during the opening weekend and paid tours, workshops, and lantern light experiences through the following week.

Some of the yuletide activities include horse-drawn carriage and trolley rides, plus  shopping in the historic village.

In Chicopee, the city’s public library is hosting an open computer lab for assistive technology every first Tuesday of the month.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and are also welcome to explore various software and digital library resources on the library computers while in the lab.

The next class will be held January 3rd starting at 3 p.m.

In Springfield, the Western New England University Small Business Legal Clinic is accepting applications from entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking legal assistance for the spring semester.

Under faculty supervision, law students assist clients with legal issues including employment policies, contract drafting, regulatory compliance, and intellectual property issues relating to trademark applications and copyright.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn 120622
Pittsfield Police chief announces retirement for 2023
One person is under arrest following a homicide in Springfield.
Court documents reveal new details into deadly Springfield stabbing
The Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts has moved into a temporary office space in...
Jewish Federation temporarily relocates to Holyoke following JCC fire
A Springfield native and international fashion designer has been honored as one of Ted Talk’s...
Springfield fashion designer named one of Ted Talk’s most influential people
Massachusetts State Police confirm to Western Mass News that one person was injured in a...
1 person injured in rollover crash along I-391 north in Chicopee