Town by Town: Yuletide celebration, computer lab assistance, and WNEU legal clinic

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to West Springfield, Chicopee, and Springfield.

Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield presented Yuletide at Storrowton Village Museum on Tuesday.

The winter festival offers free activities during the opening weekend and paid tours, workshops, and lantern light experiences through the following week.

Some of the yuletide activities include horse-drawn carriage and trolley rides, plus shopping in the historic village.

In Chicopee, the city’s public library is hosting an open computer lab for assistive technology every first Tuesday of the month.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and are also welcome to explore various software and digital library resources on the library computers while in the lab.

The next class will be held January 3rd starting at 3 p.m.

In Springfield, the Western New England University Small Business Legal Clinic is accepting applications from entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking legal assistance for the spring semester.

Under faculty supervision, law students assist clients with legal issues including employment policies, contract drafting, regulatory compliance, and intellectual property issues relating to trademark applications and copyright.

