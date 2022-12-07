1 person seriously injured in West Springfield crash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after one person was injured in an overnight crash.

West Springfield Police said that emergency crews were called to the area of Route 20 and Fife Lane around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found the male driver, who was the only person in the car, unconscious, but breathing. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation reportedly found that the car was traveling westbound on Route 20 when it crossed into the opposite lane, went off the road, and hit a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

