18 horses surrendered after animal cruelty investigation in Alford

By Tessa Kielbasa and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The MSPCA at Nevin’s Farm said they are dealing with the largest single surrender of horses in at least the last five years.

Officials from the MSPCA said that an animal cruelty investigation out of Alford, in Berkshire County, led to the surrender of 18 horses on Friday.

Some of the animals are ill with undiagnosed illnesses and will need treatment.

The director of adoptions with the MSPCA said since the arrival of the horses, they were able to place 10 horses already on the property into adoptive or foster homes to make space for the 18 horses.

