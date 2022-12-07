SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has announced developments in a 32-year-old cold case. His office is now calling on the public for help with identifying this suspect.

They are searching for a man who sexually assaulted and murdered 17-year-old Shana Price from Springfield back in 1990.

Gulluni released these sketches, seen above, to the public on Wednesday, which were developed by a special technology using the suspect’s DNA. It predicts what he might have looked like back in 1990 and also a sketch of what the suspect may look like today.

Shana Price (Hampden D.A.'s Office)

“Let me be clear: for the person responsible for Shana’s murder, we have your DNA. We have your genetic characteristics. Justice is coming for you,” Gulluni explained.

The D.A. also announced a special tip line dedicated solely for Price’s case. He’s asking anyone with information to call that tip line and help find this suspect at (413) 432-9881.

Western Mass News will have more on the investigation and from Price’s family starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.