Date announced for 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We now know when basketball’s biggest names will be returning to Springfield for next year’s enshrinement ceremony.

The Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that the 2023 ceremony will occur on Saturday, August 12. They notred that the date is in “an effort to Enshrinement Weekend to be more accessible to fans and guests – a change of date from recent celebrations that were held the week after Labor Day.”

“We anticipate that the new summer date will enable a larger number of basketball fans to visit Springfield, the birthplace of basketball, participate in the festivities surrounding Enshrinement weekend and partake in the all-new Hall of Fame exhibits and experiences,” said Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva in a statement.

Enshrinement weekend events will begin on Friday, August 11 with their Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala at Mohegan Sun. The enshrinement ceremony will take place at Springfield Symphony Hall the next day. A full schedule of events will be announced at a later date.

The Hall of Fame class of 2023 will be announced on Saturday, April 1 during the NCAA’s Final Four weekend.

