Diocese of Springfield announces new Catholic schools superintendent

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new leader has been named for the Catholic schools of the Diocese of Springfield.

On Wednesday, the diocese announced that Maria Wagner will begin the role of superintendent no later than mid-April.

She most recently was principal of St. Bernadette Catholic School in Hollywood, FL. She has also served in various educational roles with the Archdiocese of Miami, as well as served on several accreditation team reviews in the state.

“Her credentials, work experience and Catholic faith will no doubt continue our mission of providing a quality, faith-based education,” said Bishop William Byrne in a statement.

Wagner, who has three children and speaks fluent Spanish, earned her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree in educational technology leadership from George Washington University.

“I continue to pray that God will help melisten, connect and learn from the pastors, principals,and school leaders of the Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Springfield to support and serve them in continuing the mission of Catholic education,” Wagner said in a statement.

She replaces Dr. Daniel Baillargeon, who announced earlier this year that he was stepping down from the position.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.