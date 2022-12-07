Getting Answers: Baystate doctor shares advice on detecting colon cancer

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The sudden death of well-known actress Kirstie Alley following a short battle with colon cancer has many wondering how to best detect it before it’s too late.

“If you’re old enough to remember seeing Kirstie Alley on TV or movies, then you probably need to talk to your doctor about having a colonoscopy,” said Dr. Daniel Fish, a colorectal surgeon at Baystate Medical Center.

Alley, 71, died Monday following a short battle with colon cancer. Her surprise passing had some wondering if catching it sooner could make a difference. Fish told us situations like this are not uncommon since symptoms often do not present themselves until the cancer has become more advanced, which is why many have dubbed it the silent killer.

“The most common initial symptom is blood in stool, color of stool, especially darker stool, pain in the belly and sometimes that kind of pain can be found in your back,” Fish explained.

Fish explained that even if you feel perfectly healthy, if you’re 45 and older, it’s vital to get screened. He said colon cancer can also be genetic.

“Particularly if they’ve had colon cancer at a younger age, let’s say younger than 60 years old, but especially younger than 50 years old, you may need to have colon cancer screening at an earlier age,” Fish added.

Fish told Western Mass News that generally, they recommend patients with a family member who has had colon cancer to begin screening 10 years younger than the age that relative was when they were diagnosed. He added that sometimes, genetic testing can be necessary to identify a syndrome that can run in a family to cause colon cancer. He also explained a patient’s colonoscopy can also help determine how frequently they need to undergo screeding

“So if you undergo colonoscopy and find no polyps, you may not need to have another colonoscopy for 10 years. However, if they do find polyps, you may have to have it more frequently, like every five years,” Fish said.

Fish told us if you use at-home test, instead of colonoscopies, it’s recommended you screen every year or every other year and if your test does detect cancer, the next step would be to undergo a colonoscopy.

