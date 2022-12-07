Getting Answers: school absentee rates during triple-demic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A surge in flu and COVID-19 cases in the Bay State has led to questions about what absentee rates are looking like in local school districts.

We checked in with Chicopee, Springfield, and Westfield school districts, who shared how these viruses are impacting attendance levels in their school systems.

“We’re having an attendance rate of 91%, which is not too bad, but we are seeing an increase in numbers of students and staff who are not coming to school, and when they come back, they report having the flu or RSV or COVID,” said Springfield Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Azell Cavaan. “9% of absenteeism rate is a little bit higher than usual, and so, we really are looking at these three reasons for that.”

Cavaan told Western Mass News that the district has ramped up cleaning efforts as these 3 illnesses spread.

“We are seeing it more in the elementary levels because those kids are playing together, and it’s a little bit harder to get them to use good hygiene and germs spread a little more quickly,” she explained.

Over in Westfield, Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski told us that the average daily attendance rate is 92.77% through December 5th, which he said is a decline compared to when it was 93.13% through November 7th.

We also checked in with Chicopee Public Schools for a look at their current attendance levels.

“Prior to Thanksgiving at the height of the RSV that was going around in students, we saw an uptick with our absentee rates,” said Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Accountability Matthew Francis.

Francis said that they have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases after the Thanksgiving holiday, but he said that it has not affected their most recent absentee rate.

“Today’s daily rate, the lowest building for absent rate is 95.9%, which is not jaw-dropping rate of comparison,” he told us.

Francis added that he will be presenting this latest absentee data in a Chicopee School Committee meeting Wednesday night.

