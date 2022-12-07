Greenfield Police arrest 2 following package thefts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday evening, the Greenfield Police arrested two people who allegedly stole multiple packages from city residents.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers located additional packages during the arrest, which had the address tags ripped off.

If you have reason to believe a package of your was stolen, you are asked to call the Greenfield Police dispatch line at 413-773-5411 ext 0.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

