Greenfield Police, DEA seize drugs and over $112k during search warrant execution

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Greenfield resident has been arrested for drug trafficking following a joint investigation between the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force, the Greenfield Police, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Springfield Resident Field Office.

According to the Greenfield Police, several courts authorized search warrants for Greenfield locations, plus several motor vehicles.

The warrants were executed on Monday, December 5th, during which investigators and special agents seized approximately 114 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 650 bags/dosage units of suspected heroin/fentanyl, and about $112,696 in U.S. currency.

Police said that officers then arrested a Greenfield resident, who was then booked at the Greenfield Police Department and charged with trafficking cocaine (100-200 grams) and trafficking fentanyl (>10 grams).

The name of the resident, as well as other details of the case, have not been made public at this time.

