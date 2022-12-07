Hundreds of items from two Easthampton schools up for auction

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two local schools are hosting an online liquidation auction this weekend and everything inside must go.

The Center and Pepin schools in Easthampton are auctioning off everything inside this weekend. Hosted by the Raucher Brothers Auctioneers, Western Mass News met up with Don Raucher at the Pepin school, which closed in June, to find out more. He said Easthampton has a new, state-of-the-art elementary school, so the town is clearing out the schools out to repurpose them.

“That’s why we are here and we are selling everything to the walls,” Raucher said.

From office equipment to classroom furnishings, student and teacher desks and chairs to theater seats, even commercial kitchen equipment, Raucher told us the two schools will have over 770 items available for online bids.

“We will have both buildings open for preview if anyone from the general public wants to come in and look at what we are selling. They will have the opportunity that Saturday from 10 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon and then they have a better idea of what the condition is the size and how much trouble it is going to be to move out of the building,” Raucher explained.

The only things not on the auction block are the basketball hoops, scoreboard, and bleachers. Raucher said items start off at $5 and the bids will go up from there.

“We do it in an online platform, which the auction opened on the fourth and it will be open until this week on the eleventh. The items start to close at 4 p.m. It’s called a soft close style of auction. Each lot will close 20 seconds apart, but if a lot gets a bid in the last few seconds, the platform extends the bidding for another minute to allow for a counter bid. It’s not an eBay style auction where the last bidder wins. It’s a live interactive auction,” Raucher noted.

All of the proceeds go back to the town of Easthampton and for buyers, they are hoping local stores and organizations will bid on the items especially since there are still supply chain issues.

