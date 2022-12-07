SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities will be providing an update on a decades-old cold case.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will speak Wednesday will “discuss the investigation” in the 1990 homicide of Shana Price.

Price, who was 17-years-old at the time, were found beaten, strangled, and sexually assaulted in Springfield’s Blunt Park on December 26, 1990.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

