SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities will be providing an update on a decades-old cold case.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will speak Wednesday will “discuss the investigation” in the 1990 homicide of Shana Price.

Price, who was 17-years-old at the time, were found beaten, strangled, and sexually assaulted in Springfield’s Blunt Park on December 26, 1990.

