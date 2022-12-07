Local toy store makes donation to Toys for Tots campaign

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are in the final stretch of our annual Toys for Tots drive and we need your help.

There are just three days left to come down and donate toys. We have had so many great donations so far, but are still looking for more.

The owners of Playnow Toys came down to our studios Wednesday and donated dozens of amazing toys, games, and crafts to help out.

Playnow has stores in Ludlow and Westfield and the owners, Raymond and Noreen Vigneault, were generous to donate dozens of items from their stores to help out kids this holiday season. They told us they collect toys at their store every holiday season and this year, they wanted to bring toys to help out with the Marine’s Toys for Tots drive, knowing just how important a toy can be for kids at Christmastime.

“I haven’t seen that affect donations. I think people are still in the spirit of giving and they are going to give regardless because it’s Christmastime and I want to make sure that no kid is disappointed,” Raymond Vigneault explained.

If you are interested in donating, our lobby is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day this week. We are located at 1300 liberty street in Springfield.

You can also bring your toys to MGM Springfield anytime. They have a collection box on the casino floor.

