Dry weather is back to end the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Any lingering showers come to an end this evening with some patchy, dense fog around western Mass. It’s been quite a warm day with highs nearing 60 in many locations – however, no where near the record of 74 set in 1998 in Springfield!

A light breeze develops late tonight from the northwest, allowing for some partial clearing through sunrise. Temperatures dip into the upper 30s and low 40s.

High pressure will give us a dry weather day Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy at times with a northerly wind at 10-20mph. The breeze will add a chill to the air, especially in the hills where temps stay in the lower to middle 40s. In the valley, highs climb to near 50.

Skies clear out for Thursday night and with much drier air in place, temperatures should fall to the low 20s by Friday morning with a good frost. Friday will be more seasonable with highs in the lower to middle 40s and full sunshine. Breezes will be lighter too, so overall a nice end to the week for early December.

This weekend will be a cloudy one as Saturday’s weather is dominated by a storm well off the coast. No wet weather is expected, but a light northeasterly flow will keep it chilly and cloudy. High pressure to our north weakens Sunday and some upper level energy moves down from the northwest with a chance for light precipitation. Right now, the timing looks to be near and after sunset, so light snow is looking more likely for all of western Mass. Minor accumulations may be possible, so something to watch for potentially slick travel, or some festive fun!

Next week begins dry and seasonable with clouds decreasing Monday. Our weather looks dry through mid-week, then our next storm approaches late-week with rain and wind.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.