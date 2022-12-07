New technology creates person of interest sketch to solve 32-year-old cold case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney’s office asking for help in solving a 32-year-old murder case.

The DA’s office used a new technology that developed a sketch of what they think the suspect looks like. Now, they are hoping the public can help them identify him.

The family of Shana Price is calling on the public’s help in identifying the man who murdered her 32 years ago.

“We need to be able to move on and celebrate her life instead of worrying everyday if the person is still out there to do this to other people,” said Laquana Price, Shana’s sister.

Shana was 17 years old when she was found sexually assaulted, beaten, and strangled in Blunt Park in Springfield on December 26, 1990.

On Wednesday, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced developments in this cold case.

“Recently, my Unresolved Cases Unit identified Shana’s case as one that could be advanced by applying modern DNA testing, along with additional investigative work,” DA Gulluni told us.

Two sketches created by Parabon Labs shows a composite sketch of a suspect at age 25 (left) and at age 57 (right) (Parabon Labs / Hampden D.A.'s office)

The DA’s office released a sketch developed by Parabon Technology. That technology takes DNA samples and develops a picture of what the person may look like. In this case, it took the DNA sample found on Shana Price’s body back in 1990.

“The first sketch depicts the suspect at the age of 25, and a body mass index of 22,” DA Gulluni told us. “The second sketch depicts the suspect at the age of 57 and a body mass index of 24.”

The second sketch is a prediction of what the suspect would look like today. Some distinguishing characteristics revealed by this technology are that the suspect had brown to light brown complexion, brown/hazel eyes, black hair color, and zero to few freckles. His ancestry is predicted to be African-Caribbean, Latino Dominican Republic, or African-American.

Since this technology was developed in May of 2018, it has helped identify more than 240 persons of interest, and it was even used in a recent western Massachusetts case of Lisa Ziegert, who was murdered in 1992.

Gary Schara was arrested more than two decades later and pleaded guilty to killing the 24-year-old. By releasing the sketch to the public, DA Gulluni hopes someone may recognize the man and bring the family one step closer to justice.

“We stand with you in your grief, we share in your loss, and will be relentless in bringing those responsible to justice,” he said.

The DA’s office did establish a tipline, solely for this case. Anyone with information should call 413-432-9881.

