SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There has been a major step forward to helping families struggling to make ends meet. On Wednesday, state leaders announced a three year pilot program which will provide financial support to 100 households throughout the state who are impacted by the ‘cliff’ effect.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Springfield Works, and the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council hosted the ‘cliff’ effect pilot celebration. Western mass news is getting answers on the details of the new pilot program.

“It’s a really important issue that’s often invisible and it locks people in poverty. It locks people in cycles they can’t get out of because of structurally how the laws are written,” said State Senator Eric Lesser.

Local leaders, including Lesser, were at the event and is one of the legislators who filed for the program. He told us the test policy will include 100 families from across the state who experience ‘cliff’ effects.

“The ‘cliff’ effect locks people in poverty because if they get a new job or they get promotion at work, often times, they have to decline that promotion or decline those extra hours because the extra income will trigger losing really important benefits, especially things like childcare and housing and food assistance,” Lesser explained.

Lesser said the program will test a new way to use a cash payment system to ensure a family is not worse off because of public benefits cliffs.

“Rather than punishing people for getting that extra promotion or getting that raise, we are going to try to reward and incentive that, so that the benefits don’t automatically turn off, but rather phase out over time as people grow in their careers,” Lesser added.

Springfield City Councilor Trayce Whitfield weighed in on what this means for people going forward.

“They finally are taking the voices of the people seriously and really understanding what impacts folks just entering the workforce…I’m just happy that it’s happening because once it’s successful, and I know it will be, they will be opportunity to get more funding the legislation can then pass for a permanent earmark from the state and it’s really what we need,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield told us that they are still working out details of how people can apply to be in this pilot program, which they expect to be announced after the holidays.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.