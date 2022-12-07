South End Citizens Council holds appreciation event for Springfield officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The South End Citizens Council showed their appreciation to Springfield Police officers Tuesday evening for the work they have done in the past year.

The officers in attendance were gifted with custom-made pens.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood was also in attendance and received an award for her work.

Western Mass News got a chance to speak with Leo Florian, president of the South End Citizens Council, who said that the police department is very involved with the South End community.

“They’re involved with us in the community, with the kids,” Florian told us. “We have a carnival in the summer and they’re always the first ones down there cooking up food and playing basketball. They’re part of this community and we just wanted to let them know we appreciate what they’re doing.”

A dinner was also offered to officers following a series of speeches.

