South Hadley man charged with murdering father

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A South Hadley man is accused of murdering his father in September and then trying to set the house on fire.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that officers responded to 37 Lawn Street in South Hadley on September 9 after police were called by a home health agency. When they arrived, they found 70-year-old David Weise Sr. dead and evidence of recent burning in the home.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Weise’s death was a homicide.

Loisel added that investigators applied for a criminal complaint and were granted an arrest warrant on Wednesday for 35-year-old Craig Weise on one count of murder and one count of attempted arson of a dwelling.

“We hope this development in the case will assuage any concerns of the community while also providing some answers for David Weise Sr.’s family,” said Northwestern Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Suhl in a statement

An arraignment date for Craig Weise has not been determined yet because he is currently being held at the Hampden County House of Correction on unrelated charges following an arrest on September 10 in Holyoke on unrelated charges.

The case remains under investigation.

