Time is running out to donate to Western Mass News’ Toys for Tots campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is in the final week of our annual Toys for Tots toy drive, and with time winding down to get in those donations, one local toy store came by our studio to drop off some presents.

Even though this year’s Toys for Tots toy drive may be winding down, toys are continuing to pile up, thanks to many generous donations.

“Every child should benefit from the joys of Christmas, and we want to make sure that there are gifts out there for them,” said Raymond Vigneault, owner of PLAYNOW! Toys.

Vigneault stopped by our lobby Wednesday to drop off boxes of toys, games, and crafts to help families in need. The PLAYNOW! owner told us that they collect toys at their stores every holiday season, and this year, they wanted to bring the toys here and help out with the Marines’ Toys for Tots.

“We filled up the box a few times, and we have extra boxes filled up in the back, so we are collecting quite a bit of toys in all three of our stores, and it is great,” Vigneault said.

The annual toy drive is part of the Marines’ Toys for Tots, which is in their 75th year. The organization is accepting new unwrapped toys for families in need.

Two Marines stopped by our studio on Wednesday to collect some of the donations, and while they were here, Corporal Michael Rees spoke with Western Mass News. He told us that it is all hands on deck right now to collect and distribute toys ahead of the holidays.

“We work in phases, so we have gotten through the entire process with some of the families, but we are still collecting toys. We are still distributing. It’s been a constant cycle,” Corporal Rees said. “We have more of a demand than usual, but we’ve been able to keep up with it so far.”

The program was founded in 1947 and has distributed more than 620 million toys to date. Corporal Rees told us that they are still looking for donations for newborns, kids ages 5 to 6, and also for teens 13 and over.

Even with inflation on many people’s minds this holiday season, Vigneault told Western Mass News that he has not seen it dampen people’s generosity.

“I have not seen that affect donations,” he said. “I think people are still in the spirit of giving and they are going to give regardless because it is Christmastime, and I want to make sure that no kid is disappointed.”

There is still time if you would like to donate. Our lobby is open weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the drive ends on Friday at our station, which is located at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield. You can also drop off your donation anytime on MGM Springfield’s casino floor.

