Town by Town: Festival of Trees and celebrity bartending event

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and East Longmeadow.

Town by town took us to Springfield for the annual Festival of Trees.

Take a stroll through a colorful forest of beautiful and creative Christmas trees all donated and decorated by area businesses, organizations, families and individuals.

The tradition kicks off the day after Thanksgiving and is organized by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield.

Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, you can check it out Wednesday through Sunday.

Town by town also took us to East Longmeadow for Celebrity Bartender Night at Mario’s Café Ambiance.

The event starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

The celebrity bartenders consisted of local veterans who will be whipping up drinks.

Money raised at the event will go towards the construction of the veterans memorial located on North Main Street in East Longmeadow.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dry weather will return to end the week and we trend cooler for the weekend.
Janna's Thursday Forecast
There has been a major step forward to helping families struggling to make ends meet.
Pilot program launched to help families impacted by ‘cliff’ effect
Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has announced developments in a 32-year-old cold...
Composite sketches released for suspect in 1990 unsolved murder
Shana Price
New technology creates person of interest sketch to solve 32-year-old cold case