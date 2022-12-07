Town by Town: Festival of Trees and celebrity bartending event

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and East Longmeadow.

Town by town took us to Springfield for the annual Festival of Trees.

Take a stroll through a colorful forest of beautiful and creative Christmas trees all donated and decorated by area businesses, organizations, families and individuals.

The tradition kicks off the day after Thanksgiving and is organized by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield.

Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, you can check it out Wednesday through Sunday.

Town by town also took us to East Longmeadow for Celebrity Bartender Night at Mario’s Café Ambiance.

The event starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

The celebrity bartenders consisted of local veterans who will be whipping up drinks.

Money raised at the event will go towards the construction of the veterans memorial located on North Main Street in East Longmeadow.

