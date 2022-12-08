Bicyclist struck in serious crash in Chicopee

A bicyclist has been struck by a vehicle on Meadow St. in Chicopee, MA
A bicyclist has been struck by a vehicle on Meadow St. in Chicopee, MA(Western Mass News photo)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A bicyclist has been struck by a vehicle in a serious crash on Meadow Street in Chicopee, police confirm.

This happened on Meadow St. Thursday shortly before Noon time.

Meadow Street is closed from Chicopee St. to Roy St. due to this crash and a Chicopee Police Accident Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate.

Western Mass News went to the scene and we could see evidence markers on the ground and the bicycle, as well as investigators.

According to Chicopee Police Officer, Travis Odiorne, the bicyclist was transported to the hospital.

No immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

We’re told the driver did stay on scene.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 4 p.m. on CBS3 for the very latest.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police investigate after pedestrian struck on Chicopee Street in Chicopee on Nov. 30th.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Chicopee identified
Overnight fire in Leeds
2 hospitalized after early morning house fire in Leeds
Men and women in blue were honored with awards for heroic acts while on the force.
Springfield Police officers, K9 honored at Symphony Hall commemoration ceremony
The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop”...
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop