Bicyclist struck in serious crash in Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A bicyclist has been struck by a vehicle in a serious crash on Meadow Street in Chicopee, police confirm.

This happened on Meadow St. Thursday shortly before Noon time.

Meadow Street is closed from Chicopee St. to Roy St. due to this crash and a Chicopee Police Accident Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate.

Western Mass News went to the scene and we could see evidence markers on the ground and the bicycle, as well as investigators.

According to Chicopee Police Officer, Travis Odiorne, the bicyclist was transported to the hospital.

No immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

We’re told the driver did stay on scene.

