Electrical malfunction causes fire at house in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fire at a house on Parkside Street in Springfield has been caused by a electrical malfunction of an outlet, fire officials report.

Firefighters were called to the house at 127 Parkside St. at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Springfield Fire Department, Drew Piemonte, the fire was located in the first floor bedroom and heavy smoke could be scene pouring out.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire fairly quickly and no injuries too humans occurred. However, 2 animals in the home tragically perished in the fire.

Piemonte telling Western Mass News it was the family’s pets -- one dog and one bird.

“The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined the cause to be an electrical malfunction in an outlet,” Piemonte told us.

There were two individuals displaced by this fire. Piemonte confirms they are being assisted by the Red Cross as well as Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center in Springfield.

