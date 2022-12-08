Guitar gifted by Marie Antoinette up for auction

A rare guitar believed to be a gift from Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for $84,000.
A rare guitar believed to be a gift from Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for $84,000.(Aguttes Auction House)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A guitar thought to have belonged to Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for up to $84,000 at auction later this week.

A French auction house lists the late 18th century “Trianon Guitar” as a rare type of instrument created in Paris around 1775.

An expert with the auction house said the guitar is exquisite aesthetically and technical, calling it a “treasure of refinement.”

The auction house notes there is no documentation accompanying it.

Based on historical documents, however, the instrument is believed to be a gift from the last queen of France before the French revolution to a marquise in her inner circle.

The instrument was preserved by the marquise’s descendants.

It’s on display in France until Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Biden speaks at vigil honoring victims of gun violence
President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Biden speaks at vigil for gun violence victims
Topeka High School Basketball Coach George “Geo” Lyons has started a petition to remove fans...
Basketball coach starts petition to remove fans from select events amid racism allegations
Men and women in blue were honored with awards for heroic acts while on the force.
Springfield Police officers, K9 honored at Symphony Hall commemoration ceremony
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
FBI got earlier tip about Colorado Springs gay bar shooter