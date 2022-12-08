Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening.

Members of the department’s C-3 units, along with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, went Christmas shopping with roughly 50 Springfield elementary school students.

Western Mass News got a chance to swing by and spoke with Gary Delisle of Springfield Together.

“The majority, I would say roughly 99.99% of kids, will actually buy some things for their siblings or their parents,” he told us. “It’s a really nice event. It’s heartwarming. We’re glad that we’re able to provide for these kids this time of year.”

Delisle said that Springfield Together is also hosting a holiday party on Saturday, December 17th, at the Eastfield Mall that is free to kids of all ages.

