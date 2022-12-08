Overnight house fire in Leeds

By Libby James
Published: Dec. 8, 2022
Leeds, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton crews responded to an overnight house fire on Kennedy St. in Leeds.

Amherst, Westfield, Deerfield, and Hatfield crews responded for mutual aid.

Two people were in the home at the time. They were transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

