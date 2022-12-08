Overnight house fire in Leeds

Leeds, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton crews responded to an overnight house fire on Kennedy St. in Leeds.

Amherst, Westfield, Deerfield, and Hatfield crews responded for mutual aid.

Two people were in the home at the time. They were transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

Stick with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.