Pedestrian struck and killed in Chicopee identified

Police investigate after pedestrian struck on Chicopee Street in Chicopee on Nov. 30th.
Police investigate after pedestrian struck on Chicopee Street in Chicopee on Nov. 30th.(Western Mass News photo)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who was killed in a hit in run in Chicopee more than a week ago has been identified by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Gary Turcotte from Chicopee, was 62-years-old.

The crash happened on Wednesday, November 30th in the vicinity of 950 Chicopee Street. Police were called to the serious accident just before 5 p.m.

At this time, no arrest has been reported in connection to this Motor Vehicle Homicide case. Authorities report the driver of the car fled the scene.

Turcotte sustained grave injuries in the incident and was rushed to Baystate Medical Center where he later passed away, the Hampden DA’s Office reports.

This was the second person hit by a car on Chicopee Street in a week’s time.

[READ MORE - Police: pedestrian struck and killed along Chicopee Street in Chicopee]

State Police, the Chicopee Police Department and the Hampden DA’s Office continue to investigate.

If you have any information, please reach out to the Chicopee Police Department at 413-592-6341 or text an anonymous tip to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) and in the message type ‘solve’ and then add your tip.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A bicyclist has been struck by a vehicle on Meadow St. in Chicopee, MA
Bicyclist struck in serious crash in Chicopee
Overnight fire in Leeds
2 hospitalized after early morning house fire in Leeds
Men and women in blue were honored with awards for heroic acts while on the force.
Springfield Police officers, K9 honored at Symphony Hall commemoration ceremony
The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop”...
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop