Pedestrian struck and killed in Chicopee identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who was killed in a hit in run in Chicopee more than a week ago has been identified by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Gary Turcotte from Chicopee, was 62-years-old.

The crash happened on Wednesday, November 30th in the vicinity of 950 Chicopee Street. Police were called to the serious accident just before 5 p.m.

At this time, no arrest has been reported in connection to this Motor Vehicle Homicide case. Authorities report the driver of the car fled the scene.

Turcotte sustained grave injuries in the incident and was rushed to Baystate Medical Center where he later passed away, the Hampden DA’s Office reports.

This was the second person hit by a car on Chicopee Street in a week’s time.

[READ MORE - Police: pedestrian struck and killed along Chicopee Street in Chicopee]

State Police, the Chicopee Police Department and the Hampden DA’s Office continue to investigate.

If you have any information, please reach out to the Chicopee Police Department at 413-592-6341 or text an anonymous tip to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) and in the message type ‘solve’ and then add your tip.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.