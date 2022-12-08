Shooting on Pine and Sargeant St. in Holyoke under investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A shooting Wednesday night in Holyoke is now under investigation by authorities.

According to Holyoke Police Department, Captain Moriarty, officers were called to Pine Street and Sargeant Street at about 8:20 p.m.

This was “...for the report of shots fired with injuries,” Moriarty explained to us.

We’re told officers were able to secure the area. The Holyoke Police Criminal Investigation Bureau, Narcotics division and State Police Troopers were called to the scene.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office for more information. At this time no word if anyone was injured in this shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Authorities continue to investigate this incident.

If you have any information about the shooting please contact the Holyoke Police Department at (413)322-6900 or text an anonymous tip to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) and in the message type ‘solve’ and then add your tip.

