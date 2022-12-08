Seasonable temps return; Snow possible late Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds continue to decrease this evening and wind gusts subside, however, we do keep a breeze overnight. Dry, clear and colder with temperatures falling into the 20s overnight. Expect an early morning wind chill in the upper teens to low 20s at times.

High pressure to our north will give us another dry day Friday with full sunshine. Still brisk with a northerly breeze at 8-10mph and occasional gusts to 15-20mph. Temperatures will be more seasonable with highs returning to the lower and middle 40s.

Temps should take a faster drop Friday night as wind lightens and skies remain clear. Temperatures may bottom out in the teens across all of western Mass with a thick frost.

After a frigid morning Saturday, we have a seasonable day on tap with highs in the 30s to near 40. A coastal storm will push clouds in from the east, but wet weather stays out toward the coast. A light northeasterly breeze will keep everyone cloudy and chilly through Sunday.

Our next weather maker will be a Clipper system – a fast-moving low moving down from the Great Lakes. This storm should bring a period of light snow Sunday evening and night with roughly 1-3″ of snow for western Mass (early estimate) and possibly a bit more in the hills. Slippery roads will be possible Sunday night through Monday morning.

Dry, seasonable weather is back early to mid week, then our next storm comes in late Thursday into Friday. This storm looks a bit more vigorous with some heavier precipitation that may begin as a wintry mix. Blustery conditions are also looking possible.

