Victim of deadly stabbing on School St. in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released the identity of the man who was murdered at a residence on School Street Monday morning.

Duane Miller from Springfield, was 49-years-old.

The woman charged with his Murder, 21-year-old Madonya Jones Rodriguez, was arraigned Monday, the same day, at Springfield District Court.

In court documents obtained by Western Mass News, police responded to School St. around 5 a.m. and found Miller lying face down in his kitchen in a pool of blood.

Police said a witness pointed to 21-year-old Madonya Jones Rodriguez, and reportedly said, “This is the one that did it right here.”

The documents went on to say when police placed her in handcuffs, she stated “He hit me! He hit me!” but police said they did not observe any marks on Jones Rodriguez.

Jones Rodriguez is being held without the right to bail. Her next court date has been set for January 6, 2023.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Springfield Police Department and the Hampden DA’s Office.

