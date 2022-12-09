Bicyclist involved in Thursday accident dies, Safety concerns grow for Chicopee roads

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The bicyclist who was hit by a car today on Meadow Street has died. This marks the third fatal accident in the city in less than two weeks.

This accident happened just one day before Chicopee’s mayor and the police chief are set to speak about these deadly accidents. Residents Western Mass News spoke with said something needs to be done about these issues.

“It’s very troubling. we need to do something about it,” Mike said.

Around 9:00 Thursday morning, police were called to the scene of a serious accident involving a bicyclist to meadow street.

“When they responded to the scene, they located the male party on the ground. He was transported to the hospital,” said Travis Odiorne, Public Information Officer for the Chicopee Police Department.

Meadow Street was closed down for hours as the Chicopee accident reconstruction team was on scene. The bicyclist later died.

This marks the third fatal accident in the city involving a car and either a pedestrian or bicyclist in less than two weeks.

Nearby on Chicopee Street, two Chicopee men were hit and killed by cars in two separate accidents while crossing that street just last week. William Matteson on Monday and Gary Turcotte on Wednesday.

They don’t stop. They come speeding up this road, especially during hours that the school buses drop off our children, and I’ve actually almost got hit twice in the crosswalk near the store…I’m an adult. I will pay attention. I try to teach my son to pay attention, but there are children around here,” said Kerry Taylor of Chicopee.

Taylor expressed her concerns with Western Mass News over driving issues she’s noticed along Dale Street.

“It has been the law for many years to stop for the pedestrians but people think it’s more of a consideration than it is a law…It is on the drivers themselves to pay attention to all traffic because foot traffic is traffic,” Taylor said.

But, other residents said it’s a two-way street.

“Speeding is a problem on Chicopee roads, but I mean both pedestrians and drivers both need to be aware of their surroundings and people that are crossing the street need to be a little more vigilant,” said Mike Neylon of Chicopee.

He said he’s noticed a lot of unsafe behavior from pedestrians in the city as well.

“A lot of them just step out without looking. some people are distracted on their phones while they’re walking. They could be just walking down to try to cross a street and they’re not paying attention, not using crosswalks…When you’re young, you’re taught how to cross a street. You look both ways before you cross and if you see somebody coming you wait until its clear,” Neylon said.

According to data released by the MassDOT, there have been 15 deadly pedestrian crashes in the pioneer valley so far this year. And Chicopee makes up a third of those.

Friday, Mayor John Vieau and Chicopee Police are expected to address these issues, which residents said they’re glad to hear.

“I’ve very happy that they’re going to address this issue. I wish it could’ve been sooner,” Taylor said.

“They’re very smart people. They’re going to come up with some good solutions I’m sure,” Neylon said.

Thursday’s crash remains under investigation by Chicopee Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. They said the driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

